Pedestrians walk past a Covid-19 Tier 4 information sign in central London on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Second, more infectious coronavirus variant found in Britain
- Health Secretary Matt Hancock says two cases of a mutated strain connected to South Africa have been detected in the UK
- The new infections were found among contacts of people who arrived from South Africa, and immediate restrictions are being imposed on travel from the country
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
