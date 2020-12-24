Pedestrians walk past a Covid-19 Tier 4 information sign in central London on Wednesday. Photo: AFP Pedestrians walk past a Covid-19 Tier 4 information sign in central London on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Pedestrians walk past a Covid-19 Tier 4 information sign in central London on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

Second, more infectious coronavirus variant found in Britain

  • Health Secretary Matt Hancock says two cases of a mutated strain connected to South Africa have been detected in the UK
  • The new infections were found among contacts of people who arrived from South Africa, and immediate restrictions are being imposed on travel from the country

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:22am, 24 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Pedestrians walk past a Covid-19 Tier 4 information sign in central London on Wednesday. Photo: AFP Pedestrians walk past a Covid-19 Tier 4 information sign in central London on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Pedestrians walk past a Covid-19 Tier 4 information sign in central London on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE