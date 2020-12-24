British model Stella Tennant presents a creation from the Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2014/15 collection by Italian designer Donatella Versace. File photo: EPA British model Stella Tennant presents a creation from the Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2014/15 collection by Italian designer Donatella Versace. File photo: EPA
British model Stella Tennant presents a creation from the Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2014/15 collection by Italian designer Donatella Versace. File photo: EPA
World /  Europe

Supermodel Stella Tennant dead at 50, fashion world in shock

  • Stella Tennant was one of the most renowned catwalk models and cover-stars of the 1990s
  • Her unconventional and androgynous looks helped her break into the world of fashion

Topic |   Fame and celebrity
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:11pm, 24 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
British model Stella Tennant presents a creation from the Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2014/15 collection by Italian designer Donatella Versace. File photo: EPA British model Stella Tennant presents a creation from the Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2014/15 collection by Italian designer Donatella Versace. File photo: EPA
British model Stella Tennant presents a creation from the Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2014/15 collection by Italian designer Donatella Versace. File photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE