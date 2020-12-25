After months of fraught negotiations, Britons welcomed Thursday’s ‘Christmas present’ Brexit deal with relief and some scepticism. Photo: AFP After months of fraught negotiations, Britons welcomed Thursday’s ‘Christmas present’ Brexit deal with relief and some scepticism. Photo: AFP
After months of fraught negotiations, Britons welcomed Thursday’s ‘Christmas present’ Brexit deal with relief and some scepticism. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

Explainer |
UK-EU Brexit deal: a brave new world or dangerous leap into unknown?

  • After nearly 50 years of integration with Europe, Britain starts an uncertain new chapter on January 1
  • The final 2,000-page trade agreement was not immediately released, but here’s what we know

Topic |   Brexit
Agencies

Updated: 1:42pm, 25 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
After months of fraught negotiations, Britons welcomed Thursday’s ‘Christmas present’ Brexit deal with relief and some scepticism. Photo: AFP After months of fraught negotiations, Britons welcomed Thursday’s ‘Christmas present’ Brexit deal with relief and some scepticism. Photo: AFP
After months of fraught negotiations, Britons welcomed Thursday’s ‘Christmas present’ Brexit deal with relief and some scepticism. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE