Medical workers at a drive-through coronavirus testing facility in Chessington World of Adventures, London. File photo: EPA-EFE Medical workers at a drive-through coronavirus testing facility in Chessington World of Adventures, London. File photo: EPA-EFE
Medical workers at a drive-through coronavirus testing facility in Chessington World of Adventures, London. File photo: EPA-EFE
World /  Europe

Britain’s biggest coronavirus testing lab hit by Covid-19 outbreak

  • A number of workers at the Milton Keynes Lighthouse Laboratory – which handles 50,000 tests a day – have contracted Covid-19
  • ‘Rules put in place to keep staff safe were being broken to meet targets,’ an employee says

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Business Insider
Business Insider

Updated: 7:03pm, 25 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Medical workers at a drive-through coronavirus testing facility in Chessington World of Adventures, London. File photo: EPA-EFE Medical workers at a drive-through coronavirus testing facility in Chessington World of Adventures, London. File photo: EPA-EFE
Medical workers at a drive-through coronavirus testing facility in Chessington World of Adventures, London. File photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE