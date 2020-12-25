Medical workers at a drive-through coronavirus testing facility in Chessington World of Adventures, London. File photo: EPA-EFE
Britain’s biggest coronavirus testing lab hit by Covid-19 outbreak
- A number of workers at the Milton Keynes Lighthouse Laboratory – which handles 50,000 tests a day – have contracted Covid-19
- ‘Rules put in place to keep staff safe were being broken to meet targets,’ an employee says
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
