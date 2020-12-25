Queen Elizabeth records her annual Christmas broadcast in Windsor Castle on Thursday. Photo: PA via Reuters
Many just want a simple hug for Christmas, Queen Elizabeth says
- The 94-year-old monarch praised people for ‘rising magnificently to the challenges of the year’ during her annual festive message
- She is spending the holiday season quietly at Windsor Castle with her husband Prince Philip
