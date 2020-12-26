The Eiffel Tower is seen on Friday night during a curfew imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: EPA-EFE The Eiffel Tower is seen on Friday night during a curfew imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: EPA-EFE
The Eiffel Tower is seen on Friday night during a curfew imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: EPA-EFE
France confirms first case of British coronavirus variant

  • The person, a French citizen living in Britain, is asymptomatic and self-isolating at home in the city of Tours
  • Germany, Switzerland, Ireland and Japan have also joined the growing list of countries that have identified their first cases of the new strain

Updated: 7:49am, 26 Dec, 2020

