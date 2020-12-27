Police officers carry a suitcase out of a house on Stresemannstrasse in Kreuzberg, Berlin, where shots were fired and four men seriously injured. Photo: DPA Police officers carry a suitcase out of a house on Stresemannstrasse in Kreuzberg, Berlin, where shots were fired and four men seriously injured. Photo: DPA
Berlin shooting that injured four is believed linked to an organised crime group

  • The gunfire erupted in the western district of Kreuzberg on Saturday, not from the headquarters of Germany’s Social Democratic Party (SPD)
  • The Berlin Prosecutor General’s Office tweeted that ‘several suspects’ were being investigated for attempted murder

DPA
DPA

Updated: 1:57am, 27 Dec, 2020

