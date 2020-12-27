Migrants, one wearing protective equipment against the new coronavirus, wait to be relocated during a snowfall at the Lipa camp in northwestern Bosnia. Photo: AP Migrants, one wearing protective equipment against the new coronavirus, wait to be relocated during a snowfall at the Lipa camp in northwestern Bosnia. Photo: AP
Migrants, one wearing protective equipment against the new coronavirus, wait to be relocated during a snowfall at the Lipa camp in northwestern Bosnia. Photo: AP
Hundreds of stranded migrants left freezing in heavy snow at Bosnia refugee camp

  • Bosnia has become a bottleneck for thousands of migrants hoping to reach western Europe
  • The EU has urged the country’s bickering politicians to set aside their differences and take action to accommodate thousands sleeping rough

Associated Press
Updated: 2:23am, 27 Dec, 2020

