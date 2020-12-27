A fresco on an ancient counter depicting a rooster that was uncovered during excavations in Pompeii, Italy. Photo: Pompeii Archaeological Park / Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Activities and Tourism / Reuters
Archaeologists’ dig of Pompeii fast-food court reveals tastes of ancient Romans
- Plant and animal specialists are still analysing remains from the site, with its counter frescoed with a figure of an undersea nymph astride a horse
- A countertop held deep vessels for hot foods, not unlike soup containers nestled into modern-day salad bars
