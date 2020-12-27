A fresco on an ancient counter depicting a rooster that was uncovered during excavations in Pompeii, Italy. Photo: Pompeii Archaeological Park / Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Activities and Tourism / Reuters A fresco on an ancient counter depicting a rooster that was uncovered during excavations in Pompeii, Italy. Photo: Pompeii Archaeological Park / Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Activities and Tourism / Reuters
A fresco on an ancient counter depicting a rooster that was uncovered during excavations in Pompeii, Italy. Photo: Pompeii Archaeological Park / Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Activities and Tourism / Reuters
World /  Europe

Archaeologists’ dig of Pompeii fast-food court reveals tastes of ancient Romans

  • Plant and animal specialists are still analysing remains from the site, with its counter frescoed with a figure of an undersea nymph astride a horse
  • A countertop held deep vessels for hot foods, not unlike soup containers nestled into modern-day salad bars

Topic |   Food and Drinks
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:23am, 27 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A fresco on an ancient counter depicting a rooster that was uncovered during excavations in Pompeii, Italy. Photo: Pompeii Archaeological Park / Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Activities and Tourism / Reuters A fresco on an ancient counter depicting a rooster that was uncovered during excavations in Pompeii, Italy. Photo: Pompeii Archaeological Park / Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Activities and Tourism / Reuters
A fresco on an ancient counter depicting a rooster that was uncovered during excavations in Pompeii, Italy. Photo: Pompeii Archaeological Park / Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Activities and Tourism / Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE