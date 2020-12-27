A man receives the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine in Slovakia. Photo: TASR/dpa
Europe starts to roll out Covid-19 vaccinations, starting with elderly homes, health workers
- Hungary and Slovakia the first in the European Union, home to almost 450 million people, to begin inoculating citizens
- Other countries including France, Germany, Italy, Austria, Portugal and Spain will begin vaccinations on Sunday, starting with health workers
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
