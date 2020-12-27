A crew member sorts fish on board a trawler in the English Channel, off the south coast of Newhaven, East Sussex. Photo: EPA-EFE
British fishermen say PM Boris Johnson sold out sector in Brexit trade deal
- The National Federation of Fishermen’s Organisations said the fishing industry had been sacrificed by Johnson
- Fishing contributed just 0.03 per cent of British economic output in 2019, but many Brexiters see it as a symbol of the regained sovereignty they say leaving the EU brings
Topic | Brexit
