Waves crash over Newhaven Lighthouse on the south coast of England on Sunday as Storm Bella brings rain and high winds to the UK. Photo: AFP Waves crash over Newhaven Lighthouse on the south coast of England on Sunday as Storm Bella brings rain and high winds to the UK. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

Storm Bella wreaks havoc across France and UK, leaving thousands without power

  • Around 12,000 households in northern France are without electricity
  • More than 100 flood warnings remained in place across the UK on Sunday

Topic |   Extreme weather
DPA
DPA

Updated: 12:40am, 28 Dec, 2020

