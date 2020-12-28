Waves crash over Newhaven Lighthouse on the south coast of England on Sunday as Storm Bella brings rain and high winds to the UK. Photo: AFP
Storm Bella wreaks havoc across France and UK, leaving thousands without power
- Around 12,000 households in northern France are without electricity
- More than 100 flood warnings remained in place across the UK on Sunday
