A nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield, Britain. Photo: AFP A nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield, Britain. Photo: AFP
A nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield, Britain. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: UK could lift lockdown in February after vaccinating 15 million vulnerable people

  • AstraZeneca’s vaccine will be approved soon and rolled out across Britain from January 4
  • Much of the country has been moved into the harshest Tier 4 restrictions after the discovery of a more contagious strain of the virus

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:02am, 28 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield, Britain. Photo: AFP A nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield, Britain. Photo: AFP
A nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield, Britain. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE