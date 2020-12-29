A pedestrian walks near the Royal Exchange and the Bank of England in London on Monday. Photo: AFP A pedestrian walks near the Royal Exchange and the Bank of England in London on Monday. Photo: AFP
A pedestrian walks near the Royal Exchange and the Bank of England in London on Monday. Photo: AFP

Coronavirus: Britain reports record daily cases, topping 40,000

  • Infection rates have seen an increase due to a rapidly spreading virus variant, putting increased pressure on hospitals
  • The new strain is not thought to be more deadly or to cause more serious illness

Reuters
Updated: 1:41am, 29 Dec, 2020

