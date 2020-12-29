A pedestrian walks near the Royal Exchange and the Bank of England in London on Monday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus: Britain reports record daily cases, topping 40,000
- Infection rates have seen an increase due to a rapidly spreading virus variant, putting increased pressure on hospitals
- The new strain is not thought to be more deadly or to cause more serious illness
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A pedestrian walks near the Royal Exchange and the Bank of England in London on Monday. Photo: AFP