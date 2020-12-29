A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural in Berlin featuring a likeness of Santa Claus holding a coronavirus. Photo: AFP A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural in Berlin featuring a likeness of Santa Claus holding a coronavirus. Photo: AFP
European Union’s coronavirus vaccination drive off to uneven start

  • German workers hospitalised after getting five times the recommended dose; 1,000 doses sent back because of improper transport in cool boxes meant for picnics
  • Italian politicians complain that Germany is receiving more than its fair share of shots

Reuters
Updated: 2:01am, 29 Dec, 2020

