A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural in Berlin featuring a likeness of Santa Claus holding a coronavirus. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus pandemic
European Union’s coronavirus vaccination drive off to uneven start
- German workers hospitalised after getting five times the recommended dose; 1,000 doses sent back because of improper transport in cool boxes meant for picnics
- Italian politicians complain that Germany is receiving more than its fair share of shots
