Brexit

Brexit: UK warns of ‘bumpy’ transition, despite trade deal with EU

  • Brexit deal allows tariff-free trade to continue after January 1
  • Major issues remain either unresolved or at risk of flaring up again

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:08pm, 29 Dec, 2020

Under the deal, the EU will give up a quarter of the quota it catches in UK waters. Photo: AFP
