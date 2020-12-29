Under the deal, the EU will give up a quarter of the quota it catches in UK waters. Photo: AFP
Brexit: UK warns of ‘bumpy’ transition, despite trade deal with EU
Brexit deal allows tariff-free trade to continue after January 1
Major issues remain either unresolved or at risk of flaring up again
Published: 12:08pm, 29 Dec, 2020
