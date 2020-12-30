Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, hold their son Archie in Cape Town, South Africa in September 2019. Photo: African News Agency via AP
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s toddler Archie reveals ‘American accent’ on podcast
- The 18-month-old boy was heard speaking for the first time, wishing listeners ‘Happy New Year’ at the end of his parents’ Spotify debut
- For the podcast, the couple spoke to celebrity friends, including Elton John and Deepak Chopra, about their pandemic experiences
