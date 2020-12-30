The usually bustling waterfront cafes of Berlin’s Flutgraben area are closed amid a surge in Covid-19 cases. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus pandemic
Germany mulls extending coronavirus lockdown as daily deaths top 1,000 for first time
- 1,129 fatalities were reported on Wednesday, breaking the previous record of 962 logged last week
- Health Minister Jens Spahn said Germany was ‘nowhere near where we need to be’ and ‘there will undoubtedly be measures’ after January 10
