The usually bustling waterfront cafes of Berlin’s Flutgraben area are closed amid a surge in Covid-19 cases. Photo: AFP

Germany mulls extending coronavirus lockdown as daily deaths top 1,000 for first time

  • 1,129 fatalities were reported on Wednesday, breaking the previous record of 962 logged last week
  • Health Minister Jens Spahn said Germany was ‘nowhere near where we need to be’ and ‘there will undoubtedly be measures’ after January 10

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 8:54pm, 30 Dec, 2020

