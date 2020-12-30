Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Lofven. Photo: AP Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Lofven. Photo: AP
Coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus: Swedish PM slammed over rule-breaking shopping centre visit amid surge in infections

  • Stefan Lofven went Christmas shopping in a mall without a face mask after appealing to Swedes to avoid such outings ahead of the festive season
  • Sweden’s justice and finance ministers have also reportedly engaged in conduct that breached Covid-19 guidelines

Bloomberg
Updated: 11:17pm, 30 Dec, 2020

