A vast black depression in the ground can be seen carving its way into a group of houses following a landslide that destroyed homes overnight in Gjerdrum, near Oslo, on Wednesday. Photo: NTB / AFP
Extreme weather
Eleven people missing and 10 injured as landslide hits Norwegian residential area
- Rescuers continued to search the area for children and adults who were feared to have been caught in mud and debris, police said
- Photos of the site showed a large crater with destroyed buildings at the bottom of it while other buildings hung on the edges of the crater
Topic | Extreme weather
A vast black depression in the ground can be seen carving its way into a group of houses following a landslide that destroyed homes overnight in Gjerdrum, near Oslo, on Wednesday. Photo: NTB / AFP