UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers his New Year's speech. Photo: Number 10 Downing Street / DPA
Brexit
‘Brexit hour marks an amazing moment’ for United Kingdom, says Prime Minister Boris Johnson
- ‘I think it will be the overwhelming instinct of the people of this country to come together as one United Kingdom,’ said Johnson
- Johnson spelt out grounds for hope in the coronavirus crisis now that vaccines are becoming available
Topic | Brexit
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers his New Year's speech. Photo: Number 10 Downing Street / DPA