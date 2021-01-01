The clock-face on the Elizabeth Tower, commonly known by the name of the bell, Big Ben, in London, shows 11pm GMT as Britain officially leaves the European Union. Photo: AFP The clock-face on the Elizabeth Tower, commonly known by the name of the bell, Big Ben, in London, shows 11pm GMT as Britain officially leaves the European Union. Photo: AFP
Brexit

Big Ben bongs as Britain ends long Brexit journey

  • At 11pm GMT on Thursday, the moment Britain left the single market and customs union, the London landmark Big Ben chimed
  • Brexit ‘marks a new beginning in our country’s history and a new relationship with the EU,’ said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

DPA
DPA

Updated: 8:39am, 1 Jan, 2021

