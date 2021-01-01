Revellers enjoy a night out in central Liverpool, northwest England, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus: Britain’s hospitals at ‘perilous’ stage as new Covid-19 strain fuels surge in cases
- A senior doctor said that the UK was in the ‘eye of the storm’ and that it was ‘infuriating’ to see people not wearing masks
- The big spike in infections have been blamed on a new, more contagious variant of the virus
