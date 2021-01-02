Fireworks explode in the sky next to Rome's Colosseum on New Year’s Eve. Photo: AP
Animals
Hundreds of birds die after New Year’s Eve fireworks displays in Rome
- ‘It can be that they died from fear,’ said a spokeswoman for the International Organisation for the Protection of Animals
- The Italian branch of OIPA has called for a ban on selling firecrackers and fireworks for personal use, citing the threat to animals
Topic | Animals
Fireworks explode in the sky next to Rome's Colosseum on New Year’s Eve. Photo: AP