Fireworks explode in the sky next to Rome's Colosseum on New Year’s Eve. Photo: AP Fireworks explode in the sky next to Rome's Colosseum on New Year’s Eve. Photo: AP
Fireworks explode in the sky next to Rome's Colosseum on New Year’s Eve. Photo: AP

Animals

World /  Europe

Hundreds of birds die after New Year’s Eve fireworks displays in Rome

  • ‘It can be that they died from fear,’ said a spokeswoman for the International Organisation for the Protection of Animals
  • The Italian branch of OIPA has called for a ban on selling firecrackers and fireworks for personal use, citing the threat to animals

Topic |   Animals
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:25am, 2 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Fireworks explode in the sky next to Rome's Colosseum on New Year’s Eve. Photo: AP Fireworks explode in the sky next to Rome's Colosseum on New Year’s Eve. Photo: AP
Fireworks explode in the sky next to Rome's Colosseum on New Year’s Eve. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE