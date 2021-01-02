Migrants protest against poor living conditions at the Lipa refugee camp outside Bihac, Bosnia. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy
After international criticism, Bosnian military sets up tents for freezing migrants
- The authorities planned to move the migrants to a former army compound in central Bosnia but the plan was rejected after protests
- The migrants spent 24 hours in a convoy of buses, waiting to move, but ended up back in the fire-destroyed Lipa camp
Topic | Diplomacy
Migrants protest against poor living conditions at the Lipa refugee camp outside Bihac, Bosnia. Photo: EPA-EFE