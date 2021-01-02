Revellers dance at a party near a disused hangar in Lieuron, France on New Year’s Eve. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus pandemic
Revellers clash with police in France after 2,500 gather for illegal New Year’s Eve rave
- Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said 132,000 police had been deployed across France for New Year’s celebrations to ensure security
- Local gendarmes ‘faced fierce hostility from many partygoers’ who set one of their cars on fire and threw bottles and stones, police said
