A view of the damage as emergency services work during a rescue operation two days after a landslide occurred in Ask, Gjerdrum municipality in Norway on Friday. Photo: NTB via Reuters A view of the damage as emergency services work during a rescue operation two days after a landslide occurred in Ask, Gjerdrum municipality in Norway on Friday. Photo: NTB via Reuters
A view of the damage as emergency services work during a rescue operation two days after a landslide occurred in Ask, Gjerdrum municipality in Norway on Friday. Photo: NTB via Reuters

Natural disasters

World /  Europe

One dead in Norway landslide as rescuers search for nine missing people, including a toddler

  • ‘A dead body was discovered in the landslide,’ police said, without identifying the person
  • Police said 10 people had been injured including one seriously, who was transferred to Oslo for treatment

Topic |   Natural disasters
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:12am, 2 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A view of the damage as emergency services work during a rescue operation two days after a landslide occurred in Ask, Gjerdrum municipality in Norway on Friday. Photo: NTB via Reuters A view of the damage as emergency services work during a rescue operation two days after a landslide occurred in Ask, Gjerdrum municipality in Norway on Friday. Photo: NTB via Reuters
A view of the damage as emergency services work during a rescue operation two days after a landslide occurred in Ask, Gjerdrum municipality in Norway on Friday. Photo: NTB via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE