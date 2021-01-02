A view of the damage as emergency services work during a rescue operation two days after a landslide occurred in Ask, Gjerdrum municipality in Norway on Friday. Photo: NTB via Reuters
One dead in Norway landslide as rescuers search for nine missing people, including a toddler
- ‘A dead body was discovered in the landslide,’ police said, without identifying the person
- Police said 10 people had been injured including one seriously, who was transferred to Oslo for treatment
