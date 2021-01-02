A man jumps from the Cavour Bridge into the Tiber River, Rome, during New Year's day celebrations. Photo: LaPresse via ZUMA Press / dpa A man jumps from the Cavour Bridge into the Tiber River, Rome, during New Year's day celebrations. Photo: LaPresse via ZUMA Press / dpa
A man jumps from the Cavour Bridge into the Tiber River, Rome, during New Year's day celebrations. Photo: LaPresse via ZUMA Press / dpa

Coronavirus doesn’t stop Romans from jumping into cold Tiber River

  • Several men kept the tradition alive on Friday, plunging head-first from an 18-metre (59-foot) high structure into the muddy brown water
  • Many squares in the Italian capital where people would normally gather to celebrate were empty on New Year’s Eve

DPA
DPA

Updated: 6:58am, 2 Jan, 2021

