A man jumps from the Cavour Bridge into the Tiber River, Rome, during New Year's day celebrations. Photo: LaPresse via ZUMA Press / dpa
Coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus doesn’t stop Romans from jumping into cold Tiber River
- Several men kept the tradition alive on Friday, plunging head-first from an 18-metre (59-foot) high structure into the muddy brown water
- Many squares in the Italian capital where people would normally gather to celebrate were empty on New Year’s Eve
