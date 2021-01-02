French jazz pianist and composer Claude Bolling has died at the age of 90. Photo: AFP
Grammy-nominated French jazz-classical musician Claude Bolling dies at 90
- An admirer of Duke Ellington, the Cannes native would perform with everyone from Lionel Hampton to Chinese-American cellist Yo-Yo Ma
- Bolling arranged music for Brigitte Bardot and Juliette Greco among others, and wrote hundreds of soundtracks for French film and TV
