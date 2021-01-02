People wait to receive a Covid-19 shot at a vaccination centre in London. Photo: Reuters
Britain allows coronavirus vaccine mixing on rare occasions
- The government said people could be given injections of different vaccines, for example if the same shot dose was out of stock
- Covid-19 has killed more 74,000 people in Britain – the second-highest death toll in Europe
