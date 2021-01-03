Rescue crews work in the area at Ask in Gjerdrum, Norway, on Saturday. Photo: NTB via AP
Natural disasters
Second body found after landslide in Norway as rescuers search for eight missing people
- Ground search teams were aided by helicopters and drones with heat-detecting cameras amid harsh winter conditions near the village of Ask
- At least nine buildings with more than 30 flats were destroyed by the landslide
Topic | Natural disasters
Rescue crews work in the area at Ask in Gjerdrum, Norway, on Saturday. Photo: NTB via AP