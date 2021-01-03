A woman roller skates inside a near-deserted Spitalfieds Market in London on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson says UK lockdown rules will probably get tougher
- Covid-19 cases in Britain are at record levels and increasing, fuelled by a new and more transmissible variant of the virus
- The prime minister said the government hopes to provide ‘tens of millions’ of vaccinations over the next three months
