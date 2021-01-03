British travellers returning to their homes in Spain wait to speak to airline staff after they were refused entry onto planes at London’s Heathrow airport on Saturday. Photo: AP
Post-Brexit red tape grounds British citizens flying home to Spain
- Airlines are refusing documents that before Brexit had been valid proof of the Britons’ status as residents in Spain
- The ordeal highlights the bureaucratic complexities resulting from Britain’s departure from the EU
