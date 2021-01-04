King Harald of Norway and Queen Sonja arrive at the Olavsgaard hotel in Skjetten, Norway on Sunday to visit relatives and evacuees after the landslide in Ask. Photo: NTB via AP King Harald of Norway and Queen Sonja arrive at the Olavsgaard hotel in Skjetten, Norway on Sunday to visit relatives and evacuees after the landslide in Ask. Photo: NTB via AP
King Harald of Norway and Queen Sonja arrive at the Olavsgaard hotel in Skjetten, Norway on Sunday to visit relatives and evacuees after the landslide in Ask. Photo: NTB via AP

Natural disasters

World /  Europe

Seventh body found in Norway mudslide as rescuers continue search for three still missing

  • Police said the latest body was found near where two others had been recovered, but gave no further details
  • The rescuers received a visit from King Harald, his wife Sonja and Crown Prince Haakon, who lit candles for the victims in a local church

Topic |   Natural disasters
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:51am, 4 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
King Harald of Norway and Queen Sonja arrive at the Olavsgaard hotel in Skjetten, Norway on Sunday to visit relatives and evacuees after the landslide in Ask. Photo: NTB via AP King Harald of Norway and Queen Sonja arrive at the Olavsgaard hotel in Skjetten, Norway on Sunday to visit relatives and evacuees after the landslide in Ask. Photo: NTB via AP
King Harald of Norway and Queen Sonja arrive at the Olavsgaard hotel in Skjetten, Norway on Sunday to visit relatives and evacuees after the landslide in Ask. Photo: NTB via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE