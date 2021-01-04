King Harald of Norway and Queen Sonja arrive at the Olavsgaard hotel in Skjetten, Norway on Sunday to visit relatives and evacuees after the landslide in Ask. Photo: NTB via AP
Seventh body found in Norway mudslide as rescuers continue search for three still missing
- Police said the latest body was found near where two others had been recovered, but gave no further details
- The rescuers received a visit from King Harald, his wife Sonja and Crown Prince Haakon, who lit candles for the victims in a local church
Topic | Natural disasters
King Harald of Norway and Queen Sonja arrive at the Olavsgaard hotel in Skjetten, Norway on Sunday to visit relatives and evacuees after the landslide in Ask. Photo: NTB via AP