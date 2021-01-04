Gerry Marsden, from Gerry and the Pacemakers, has died age 78. Photo: AFP Gerry Marsden, from Gerry and the Pacemakers, has died age 78. Photo: AFP
Gerry Marsden, from Gerry and the Pacemakers, has died age 78. Photo: AFP

Fame and celebrity

World /  Europe

You’ll Never Walk Alone: Gerry and the Pacemakers star Gerry Marsden dies aged 78

  • ‘Gerry’s voice accompanied our biggest nights. His anthem bonded players, staff and fans around the world,’ Liverpool FC tweeted
  • Marsden enjoyed chart success as part of Liverpool’s 1960s ‘Merseybeat’ movement that included contemporaries such as The Beatles

Topic |   Fame and celebrity
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:30am, 4 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Gerry Marsden, from Gerry and the Pacemakers, has died age 78. Photo: AFP Gerry Marsden, from Gerry and the Pacemakers, has died age 78. Photo: AFP
Gerry Marsden, from Gerry and the Pacemakers, has died age 78. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE