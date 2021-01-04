Brian Pinker receives the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus: UK rolls out Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine but new strains are cause for ‘incredible worry’
- The vaccine is seen as a game-changer by many experts because it does not require very cold temperatures for storage
- However, scientists are reportedly concerned that vaccines may not work on a new variant of the coronavirus found in South Africa
