A protester outside the trial of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at the Old Bailey in London. Photo: EPA A protester outside the trial of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at the Old Bailey in London. Photo: EPA
WikiLeaks

UK judge refuses extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

  • US authorities accuse Australian-born Assange of 18 counts relating to WikiLeaks’ release of vast troves of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables
  • His lawyers have argued the entire prosecution was politically motivated, powered by US President Donald Trump

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:22pm, 4 Jan, 2021

