A box of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine is unpacked at a health centre in Boston in December. The EU medicines watchdog says talks on whether to authorise the vaccine will continue on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus: no EU decision on Moderna vaccine as blame game mounts
- The wait for what would be the bloc’s second Covid-19 shot continues amid mounting criticism of a slow inoculation roll-out
- EU nations have been lagging far behind countries such as the US, Britain and Israel
