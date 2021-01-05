A box of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine is unpacked at a health centre in Boston in December. The EU medicines watchdog says talks on whether to authorise the vaccine will continue on Wednesday. Photo: AFP A box of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine is unpacked at a health centre in Boston in December. The EU medicines watchdog says talks on whether to authorise the vaccine will continue on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
A box of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine is unpacked at a health centre in Boston in December. The EU medicines watchdog says talks on whether to authorise the vaccine will continue on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

Coronavirus pandemic

World /  Europe

Coronavirus: no EU decision on Moderna vaccine as blame game mounts

  • The wait for what would be the bloc’s second Covid-19 shot continues amid mounting criticism of a slow inoculation roll-out
  • EU nations have been lagging far behind countries such as the US, Britain and Israel

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:49am, 5 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A box of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine is unpacked at a health centre in Boston in December. The EU medicines watchdog says talks on whether to authorise the vaccine will continue on Wednesday. Photo: AFP A box of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine is unpacked at a health centre in Boston in December. The EU medicines watchdog says talks on whether to authorise the vaccine will continue on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
A box of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine is unpacked at a health centre in Boston in December. The EU medicines watchdog says talks on whether to authorise the vaccine will continue on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE