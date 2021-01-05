Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a televised address to the nation from 10 Downing Street in London on Monday. Photo: AP Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a televised address to the nation from 10 Downing Street in London on Monday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus pandemic

World /  Europe

Boris Johnson orders England-wide coronavirus lockdown with health system pushed to breaking point

  • Latest rules mean everyone must stay home unless they are medical staff or other key workers, and can only leave to buy essential supplies or exercise
  • Police will enforce the restrictions, which start immediately and will last until at least February 15

Bloomberg
Updated: 5:14am, 5 Jan, 2021

