Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a televised address to the nation from 10 Downing Street in London on Monday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus pandemic
Boris Johnson orders England-wide coronavirus lockdown with health system pushed to breaking point
- Latest rules mean everyone must stay home unless they are medical staff or other key workers, and can only leave to buy essential supplies or exercise
- Police will enforce the restrictions, which start immediately and will last until at least February 15
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a televised address to the nation from 10 Downing Street in London on Monday. Photo: AP