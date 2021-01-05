A man wearing a face mask walks past a bank in Glasgow. Photo: AP
Coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus: UK government offers US$6.2 billion to support businesses as third lockdown begins
- The French government, under pressure for lagging behind EU neighbours in rolling out vaccinations, promised to dispense jabs much more quickly
- Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the possibility of jointly producing coronavirus vaccines
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A man wearing a face mask walks past a bank in Glasgow. Photo: AP