US President Donald Trump plays a round of golf at the Trump Turnberry Luxury Collection Resort in July 2018. Photo: TNS US President Donald Trump plays a round of golf at the Trump Turnberry Luxury Collection Resort in July 2018. Photo: TNS
US President Donald Trump plays a round of golf at the Trump Turnberry Luxury Collection Resort in July 2018. Photo: TNS

US Presidential Election 2020

World /  Europe

Donald Trump can’t play golf in Scotland during Joe Biden’s inauguration, says leader Nicola Sturgeon

  • Local media had speculated that the US president would visit his Turnberry resort while skipping his rival’s big day
  • The Scottish First Minister refuted the report, citing tough coronavirus restrictions amid the spread of a new variant discovered in England

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:15am, 6 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Donald Trump plays a round of golf at the Trump Turnberry Luxury Collection Resort in July 2018. Photo: TNS US President Donald Trump plays a round of golf at the Trump Turnberry Luxury Collection Resort in July 2018. Photo: TNS
US President Donald Trump plays a round of golf at the Trump Turnberry Luxury Collection Resort in July 2018. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE