Italian media reported that businesswoman Maria Chindamo, who vanished in 2016, was killed and fed to pigs by the mafia. Photo: Handout Italian media reported that businesswoman Maria Chindamo, who vanished in 2016, was killed and fed to pigs by the mafia. Photo: Handout
Italian media reported that businesswoman Maria Chindamo, who vanished in 2016, was killed and fed to pigs by the mafia. Photo: Handout

Italy

World /  Europe

Italian woman Maria Chindamo murdered by mafia and ‘fed to pigs’

  • Local media reported that the victim vanished after refusing to give up her land to a neighbour with mob ties
  • A former gangster alleges that the killing was carried out by a member of the infamous ‘Ndrangheta mafia

Topic |   Italy
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:19am, 7 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Italian media reported that businesswoman Maria Chindamo, who vanished in 2016, was killed and fed to pigs by the mafia. Photo: Handout Italian media reported that businesswoman Maria Chindamo, who vanished in 2016, was killed and fed to pigs by the mafia. Photo: Handout
Italian media reported that businesswoman Maria Chindamo, who vanished in 2016, was killed and fed to pigs by the mafia. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE