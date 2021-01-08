A pair of identical twin sisters attend the Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, in August 2019. Photo: AFP
Identical twins not so identical after all, study shows
- Thought to have minimal genetic differences, twins who come from a single fertilised egg that splits into two have long been important research subjects
- But the study shows diverging mutations that have implications for studies on the effects of nature versus nurture
