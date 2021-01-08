A pair of identical twin sisters attend the Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, in August 2019. Photo: AFP A pair of identical twin sisters attend the Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, in August 2019. Photo: AFP
A pair of identical twin sisters attend the Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, in August 2019. Photo: AFP

Science

World /  Europe

Identical twins not so identical after all, study shows

  • Thought to have minimal genetic differences, twins who come from a single fertilised egg that splits into two have long been important research subjects
  • But the study shows diverging mutations that have implications for studies on the effects of nature versus nurture

Topic |   Science
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:34am, 8 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A pair of identical twin sisters attend the Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, in August 2019. Photo: AFP A pair of identical twin sisters attend the Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, in August 2019. Photo: AFP
A pair of identical twin sisters attend the Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, in August 2019. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE