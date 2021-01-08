A man receives the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on Friday in St Albans, Britain. Photo: Reuters A man receives the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on Friday in St Albans, Britain. Photo: Reuters
A man receives the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on Friday in St Albans, Britain. Photo: Reuters

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine effective against mutation in new coronavirus strains, study finds

  • The research indicated the vaccine was effective in neutralising virus with the so-called N501Y mutation of the spike protein
  • Scientists said the results would help calm concerns that people will not be protected by vaccines being given to millions around the world

Reuters
Updated: 9:09pm, 8 Jan, 2021

