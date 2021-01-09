A vaccine syringe-shaped cake with the inscription ‘2021-Bye Bye Corona’ at the Schuerener Backparadies bakery in Dortmund, Germany. Photo: EPA-EFA A vaccine syringe-shaped cake with the inscription ‘2021-Bye Bye Corona’ at the Schuerener Backparadies bakery in Dortmund, Germany. Photo: EPA-EFA
Coronavirus vaccine

German bakery’s syringe cakes help the coronavirus ‘medicine go down’

  • Last year, as household essentials vanished from supermarket shelves due to panic buying, the bakery created cakes shaped like toilet-rolls
  • Owner Tim Kortuem initially worried that baking up a tasty syringe would be a step too far

Reuters
Updated: 7:05am, 9 Jan, 2021

