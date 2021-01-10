A fallen tree lies on top of parked cars in the aftermath of a heavy snowfall in Madrid, Spain on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Four dead in Spanish storm as troops deployed to help motorists stranded by snow
- More than 650 roads were blocked by snow, leaving some drivers stuck in their cars from Friday night until Saturday
- Rescue services reached 1,500 people trapped in cars, while skiers glided down Gran Via, usually one of the busiest streets in the Madrid
A fallen tree lies on top of parked cars in the aftermath of a heavy snowfall in Madrid, Spain on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE