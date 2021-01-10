Britain's Queen Elizabeth received a Covid-19 vaccination on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip receive Covid-19 vaccinations, announced Buckingham Palace
- The UK government plans to vaccinate the elderly, the vulnerable and frontline workers – around 15 million people – by mid-February
- Britain has the world’s fifth-highest official death toll from Covid-19 at nearly 80,000
