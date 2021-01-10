Pope Francis will receive the coronavirus vaccine on Photo: Reuters
Pope Francis to have Covid-19 vaccine, saying it is the ethical choice for all
- Vatican City, the smallest independent county in the world, has said it will soon launch its own vaccination campaign against the coronavirus
- Pope Francis, 84, had part of one lung removed during an illness when he was a young man, making him potentially vulnerable to the disease
