Workers unload sacs of scallops from a fishing boat at Oban in Scotland, after Britain left the EU. Photo: Reuters
Brexit: Scotland’s SNP demands compensation from UK government
- The Scottish National Party said Boris Johnson’s government must pay billions of pounds for harm done to businesses, industries and communities
- The SNP, which wants independence and is pushing for a second referendum, said Scottish fishermen faced grave disruption because of Brexit
