A man receives a dose of coronavirus vaccine at a mass vaccination centre in Newcastle upon Tyne, northeast England, that will fully open to the public next week. Photo: AFP
Britain
Coronavirus: Britain targets vaccinating every adult in country by autumn
- Jabs have mostly been administered at hospitals and doctors surgeries, but seven mass vaccination centres are set to open next week
- Health regulators have so far approved two vaccines – the Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca jabs – which are already being administered
